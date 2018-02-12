Marlon Brando's Son Denies Richard Pryor Sex Story

Marlon Brando’s son has denied allegations that his father had sex with Richard Pryor.

Brando’s insatiable sexual appetite was back in the news last week after Quincy Jones said in an interview with Vulture: “Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherfucker you ever met. He’d fuck anything. Anything! He’d fuck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

The story was apparently substantiated by Pryor’s wife, Jennifer Lee Pryor, who married Pryor twice.

She told TMZ “It was the 70s! Drugs were still good, especially Quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d fuck a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Lee Pryor added that Pryor, who was very open about his bisexuality, had documented his love life in his diaries, and said these volumes would be published later this year.

However Brando's son has now categorically denied that his father had a sexual relationship with Pryor, telling TMZ: "The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor."

Pryor’s daughter, Rain Pryor, wrote in a now-deleted post "Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando."

Brando was famed for an epic roll call of famous lovers, including the actresses Pier Angeli, Shelley Winters, Nancy Qwan and Katy Jurado.

Marilyn Monroe, is said to have told Brando after their lovemaking, "I don't know if I do it right.”