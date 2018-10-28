Married Couple, Brothers Among Those Slaughtered in Pittsburgh Mass Shooting

PITTSBURGH—An elderly married couple, two brothers, and a 97-year-old woman were among those gunned down while attending services at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday morning in what is being called “the deadliest attack” ever on the Jewish community in the U.S.

A list of victims released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday morning has revealed that the youngest victim was 54 and the eldest was 97.

The victims were identified as Joyce Fienberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; Cecil Rosenthal, 59; David Rosenthal, 54; Bernice Simon, 84; Sylvan Simon, 86; Daniel Stein, 71; Melvin Wax, 88; and Irving Younger, 69.

All of them, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said, were murdered while “engaged in religious services and worship” by a man who he said expressed a “desire to kill Jewish people.”

Robert Bowers, the suspected gunman, faces a slew of hate crime charges “punishable by death,” Brady said. He will have his first court hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

It’s not clear what prompted Bowers to allegedly single out the Tree of Life synagogue in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, but a criminal complaint revealed he made anti-Semitic comments to responding officers. Authorities say police officers were met with a grim scene upon arrival.

The Anti-Defamation League called the massacre the “the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.”

Victims were found in three different locations in the synagogue, with shell casings reportedly found strewn all over and evidence of “lots of shots” fired.

Bowers allegedly used three glock handguns and an an AR-15 in an attack that authorities say began around 9:45 a.m. when they received the first 911 call of shots fired and lasted about 20 minutes.

“During the course of his deadly assault on the people of the synagogue,” Brady said, Bowers made “statements regarding genocide and his desire to kill Jewish people.”

As police continued to comb a crime scene they said would take several days to clear, details began to emerge about those who were killed.

Bernice and Sylvan Simon were husband and wife, while Cecil and David Rosenthal were identified as two brothers attending service together.

Rabinowitz was reportedly a family physician adored by all in the community. Stein had reportedly just become a grandfather for the first time.

Barabara Kart, a longtime friend, Melvin Wax, told The Daily Beast his wife had passed away two years ago. “His whole life was his religion. He looked forward to the Saturday service and he got there before the rabbi,” she said, adding that Wax also conducted the regular service and had been conducting service for 15 minutes that morning before the rabbi arrived.

“He had hearing loss and he may not have responded as quickly as others (when the shooting started),” she said.

Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director, said notifications were made to the victims’ families on Saturday night.

“I was there last night and witnessed the notifications being made to the families. It is a very difficult time for the families,” he said at a Sunday press conference.

Dr. Karl Williams, the chief medical examiner of Allegheny County, said there are “no words to express the sympathy” that relatives of the victims need right now.

Of the four police officers injured after confronting Bowers, one was released from the hospital Saturday, and another is expected to be released Sunday. Two others will require further medical treatment, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

Authorities said Bowers likely would have claimed more victims if he had not been stopped by police officers and members of the SWAT team. They said there was no indication he planned to target other facilities, however. Nor was there evidence that he had an accomplice.

Mayor Bill Peduto seemed visibly distressed while speaking about the rampage on Sunday, which he described as the “darkest day of Pittsburgh’s history.”

“We know that we as a society are better than this,” noting that the “one common denominator” in every mass shooting in the U.S. is guns winding up in the hands of hateful people.

“We will not try to rationalize irrational behavior … we will work to eradicate it,” he said. “We will work to eradicate it from our city, our nation, and our world. Hatred will not have a place anywhere.”