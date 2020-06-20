McSally Clings to Trump Train As Arizona Becomes COVID ‘Nightmare’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s insistence that his campaign recommence holding massive rallies will bring him to the heart of the state with one of the highest increases in new COVID-19 infections in the country.

But in addition to the well-documented health risks of a crowded indoor event in a state where more than 2,500 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus were announced as recently as Thursday, the president’s appearance at a “Students for Trump” event on June 23 threatens the health not just of Arizona voters, but of the reelection chances of one of his staunchest allies—who may not even be attending.

Sen. Martha McSally, seeking reelection to serve the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term, already faces some of the steepest odds of any incumbent Republican in the country this cycle. Appointed to her seat by the state’s increasingly unpopular Republican Gov. Steve Ducey, McSally was blasted even by some fellow conservatives as having won a Senate seat as a “consolation prize” after losing against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2018, an original sin for which some Arizonans—including McCain’s family—have yet to forgive her.