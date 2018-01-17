Marvel Director James Gunn Offers $100K for Trump to Step on an ‘Accurate Scale’

While the condition of President Trump’s mental health is still up for debate, his weight has become the center of social media attention. Physician to the President Ronny Jackson released the results of Trump's physical exam on Tuesday, claiming Trump is in “excellent health,” but revealing he could stand to lose a few pounds.

With a height of 6 feet 3 inches and a weight of 239 pounds—virtually none of it muscle—Trump’s BMI of 29.5 puts him in the category of being overweight, dangerously close to being considered obese.

President Trump’s physical results became the butt of a joke when Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn fired out tweets that implied the president’s results were a lie. In the tweet, Gunn offered to donate $100,000 to Trump’s favorite charity if he were to step on “an accurate scale” and had the results announced by “an impartial medical professional.”

Gunn received backlash from Trump supporters who claim he is “fat-shaming” the president. Gunn responded in another tweet explaining that he was mainly referring to Trump’s pattern of exaggeration rather than his actual weight.

This is not the first time Gunn has tweeted about Trump’s behavior as president. Earlier this week on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Gunn wrote several tweets that accused Trump of being racist based on remarks he made during his campaign and speeches. Gunn ended his Twitter rant wishing everyone a “happy Martin Luther King Day no matter your color, religion, or sexual identity.”