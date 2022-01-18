Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as a former Marine with a dissociative identity disorder who gets embroiled in a deadly battle between gods.

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams,” Isaac’s Marc Spector complains in the moody preview, which sees him transform from mere mortal to a silver-caped vigilante with special powers.

Creator Jeremy Slater’s series—which begins streaming March 30—also stars a long-haired Ethan Hawke as a villainous mad scientist, who has a clear message in the trailer: “Embrace the chaos.”