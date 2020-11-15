Masha Gessen: The Problem Is Not Russian Interference. It’s That We Let It In.

BONUS PODCAST

In this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, New Yorker staff writer and author Masha Gessen shares an unpopular opinion about the last election’s Russian interference.

The Daily Beast

President Donald Trump may be following Vladimir Putin’s autocratic playbook closer than we all realize—and the Russian interference was just the tip of the iceberg.

In this bonus members-only episode of The New Abnormal, The New Yorker staff writer and Surviving Autocracy author Masha Gessen joins co-host Molly Jong-Fast to talk about this phenomenon.

They discuss how leaders like Trump and Putin put systems in place to hold power, and if you’re wondering how a man like Trump could do something so seemingly elaborate, it makes sense.