Masked Women Kidnapped, Beat Up Rival in Idaho Love Triangle, Court Papers Say

An Idaho Falls woman was allegedly beaten with brass knuckles, kidnapped, and abandoned in a canyon by a pissed love rival and her friend.

Kate Briquelet

Senior Reporter

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Idaho Falls Police Department

Two Idaho women were arrested in a twisted kidnapping plot that allegedly targeted a love rival of one of the suspects, court records reveal.

Maddeline McKenzie Ovard, 29, and Tabatha Gigi McKnight, 37, are charged with robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the March 24 attack on a 32-year-old woman.

Police say the alleged kidnappers, who live in Idaho Falls, pummeled the victim with brass knuckles and abducted her before they abandoned her hours later in the Wolverine Canyon recreational area in Bingham County.