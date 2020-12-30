End of Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   

Maskless Mob Storms Gourmet Grocery in City Awash in Death

OUT OF NOWHERE

They’re a symptom of a psychic sickness stoked by President Trump.

opinion

Citizen

As people were dying in Los Angeles at an average rate of two every hour and overwhelmed hospitals were turning ambulances away and as oxygen supplies were running perilously low, a group of some 50 anti-mask protesters stormed an upscale grocery just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Masks don’t work!” “they chanted at the entrance to Erewhon on Beverly Boulevard. “It’s a conspiracy!”

A woman in a red “Keep America Great Hat” and a red hoodie with “Beverly Hills Freedom Rally” stenciled on the chest bellowed into a megaphone.

