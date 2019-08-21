Masktini’s Twilight Zone Purifying, Warming Face Mask Will Replace All Your Other Face Masks

It’s pretty hard to impress me when it comes to face masks. I have an entire drawer in my bathroom closet dedicated to them but I continue to go back to one: Mastini’s Twilight Zone. This powerhouse face mask cleans pores, whisks away dead skin, and helps give you a glowing, smooth face unlike anything else can.

At first, I was incredibly confused. This mask is the thickest mask I’ve ever put onto my face. But what I quickly found is that because you’re supposed to rub it in, unlike a lot of other masks, it evens out pretty quickly. Rubbing this mask in circles activates a soothing, warming sensation. I’m a huge fan of warming masks (I swear by these “sauna masks” from Montagne Jeunesse that have horrible packaging but work wonders) and this is one of the best I’ve used. It has black charcoal powder that can help draw out skin impurities and Tahitian black pearl powder for skin resurfacing. After one use of this mask, even after a heavily sweaty day in mid-summer NYC, my face felt and looked like I had just gotten an expensive facial.

The standout feature of this mask, even more so than the warming, is the smell. It sounds weird, but stick with me. Most face masks that are made to help draw impurities out of your skin are clay-based. Clay-based masks smell, well, like clay. They have an earth, dirt smell that reminds me of being a 3rd grader in art class making pinch pots—not my favorite for a skin care item. But this has a bright citrus scent that is refreshing but not artificial-smelling. And, because it doesn’t have clay, it doesn’t dry up and tighten like traditional purifying masks. To get all these benefits previously, I’d have to use three of my other masks at once. It’s an all-in-one that is going to be staying with me (until I finish it and have t get more). | Get it on Amazon >

