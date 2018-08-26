A mass shooting Sunday at a popular video tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, left multiple people, including the alleged gunman, dead and sent others to the hospital with injuries, local authorities said.

No motive has been released, but Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams in brief news conference said that police have determined there is one shooter who is dead at the scene and there is remaining threat.

“We have no outstanding suspects at this time,” Williams said, describing the gunman a white man who was dead at the scene.

The shooting, which was caught on a live video stream took place around 2 p.m. at the Madden NFL Tournament Regional Qualifier, an annual football tournament in which players compete to play in the national competition, which this year is being held in Las Vegas.

In the immediate aftermath, authorities were scrambling to rush the injured to hospitals and rescue those who had taken cover urged people via Twitter to call 911 “so we can get to you.”

Federal authorities were monitoring the situation and the ATF said that local agents were heading to the scene.

The video stream of the tournament captured the chilling crime. As competitors were playing, more than a dozen gunshots rang out over roughly 20 seconds. The stream went dead, frantic audio of the incident continued for nearly two minutes.

One person in the room could be heard saying “Oh my God! and "Where'd he go?" about a dozen times after the shooting stopped.

Drini Gjoka, a top player at the Madden tournament, was shot in the thumb and “understandably very shaken,” according to his spokesman, Jason Lake. Lake wrote on Twitter that the shooting was a “sad day and a WAKE UP CALL for organizers small and large.”

Gjoka’s Twitter posts showed how abruptly the tournament went from the scene of fun gaming to one of bloodshed.

“Won my first single elim game 16-9. Off to Round of 32,” he wrote.

Minutes later, though, he tweeted: “The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng [sic] and never coming back.”

“I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second,” he wrote later.

The shooting took place at Jacksonville Landing, a popular tourist spot downtown that was packed with people. The event was taking place inside Chicago Pizza a restaurant at the complex where they have a game bar.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there were “multiple fatalities at the scene.”

Local news reports said at least four people were killed and several others injured, but those tallies were not confirmed. Police urged the public to avoid the scene. “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away,” police said on Twitter.

SWAT teams working to clear the area were “finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing,” police said.

"We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding,” Jacksonville sheriffs tweetwed. “SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

WARNING: DISTURBING AUDIO