Mass Shooting at California Club’s College Night, at Least 11 Wounded

At least 11 people have been injured in a mass shooting at a crowded nightclub’s college night in Thousand Oaks, California.

The shooting was reported to police at around 11:20 p.m. at Borderline Bar & Grill late Wednesday night. Sheriffs have confirmed that at least 11 people have been injured, including a deputy, but didn’t say whether any had died. Footage from ABC7 appeared to show one body outside the club.

Two witnesses who were at the entrance to the club when the shooting began told ABC7 that a young man dressed in black shot the doorman and the cashier at the front desk before throwing smoke grenades into the building and then firing onto the dance floor.

One man only identified as named Tim, 56, said the man had a powerful handgun. “He shot the doorman, just a young man, he shot the cashier, just a young girl,” he said. “He just started shooting and I should have stayed until he changed his clip but I was worried about my boy. I should have stayed, I apologize to anybody who got hurt. I’m sorry. They’re all young, I’m 56, I’ve lived a life. They’re all young. This shouldn’t happen.”

The eyewitness confirmed that it was college night at the nightclub, where his stepson was among the crowd. “There were just young people, like young, 18, 19, 20, just having a great time,” he said. “Then this maniac came in and started shooting at people for no reason at all. These people never hurt anyone in their lives, they’re just kids. They’re just kids.”

Witness John Hedge said: "I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up—the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot. He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register… and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door.”

Ventura County Police Captain Garo Kuredjian told reporters that the gunman had not been taken into custody. "We're still looking for the shooter. We can't confirm the shooter is in custody at this point," he said.

Kuredjian confirmed a deputy was among the six shot but added that “hundreds” of people were inside the nightclub at the time of the shooting. He couldn’t corroborate eyewitness accounts of smoke bombs or on the appearance of the gunman.

Oxnard police department tweeted that it had sent sent patrol and SWAT resources to assist in Thousand Oaks. The FBI are also reportedly on the scene.