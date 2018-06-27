Master Effective Project Management Techniques With This Lean Six Sigma Training

Skilled project managers are in-demand because communicating well with stakeholders, clients, and team members is what ensures that projects are completed on time and within budget. This project management certification bundle trains you to reduce waste and increase project efficiency by applying the rigorous Learn Six Sigma methodology.

With Lean Six Sigma, you’ll learn to identify core components of any project, streamline delivery by managing team dynamics, map out processes, and more. The bundle includes six courses that help prep you for both the Six Sigma and Lean certification exams, and teaches you to apply these strategies in both the healthcare and technology industries.

Usually, the Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Master Certification Bundle is $994, but you can get it now for $69.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.