Master Salesforce With This Training Bundle

Used by giants like Snapchat, Spotify, and Fitbit, Salesforce platform remains the top customer relationship management (CRM) system, providing a myriad of cloud-based solutions for sales, service, and marketing. With such a massive user base and a growing repertoire of products and services, jumpstarting a career in Salesforce provides plenty of opportunity for growth and development.

The Essential Salesforce Certification Training Bundle can help get your foot in the door in this fast-growing field. It consists of three instructor-led courses, each one with the goal of taking you from neophyte to certified Salesforce Pro. You'll learn how to configure and maintain a Salesforce organization, as well as customize apps, manage users and data, and prepare reports and workflows.

You'll dive deep into designing, building, and deploying custom applications, plus t study guides for both the Salesforce Advanced Administrator Certification exam and the Salesforce App Builder Certification exam, so you can easily ace the tests.

This Salesforce learning bundle normally costs $1197, but you can get it today for only $39.

