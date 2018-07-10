Master The Most Important Coding Tools for Digital Design Development With This Course

One of the highest-paying and intellectually satisfying careers in today’s internet economy is a “full stack developer,” someone who can create an entire website, app, or other digital asset from scratch. The Complete Web Developer Course can give you hands-on experience with all the necessary tools and strategies to excel in full stack development.

You'll learn how to use HTML, CSS, MySQL, WordPress, and more in order to build comprehensive and responsive websites. You’ll also learn how to use WordPress to build blogs and e-commerce sites and how to integrate APIs to connect to Google Maps, Facebook, and other websites. The courses teach advanced techniques to implement iQuery, MySQL, and Twitter Bootstrap.

Usually, the Complete Web Developer Course is $199, but you can get it now for $14.99.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.