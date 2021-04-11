This Is the Only Matching Loungewear Set I Want to Wear

If there’s any fashion trend that I will be taking into the rest of the year that is a holdover from quarantine, it’s loungewear. Give me the cute sweatshirts and trendy sweatpants. But once it’s warmer out, how will that trend stay relevant and comfy, without overheating? Sustainable fashion brand Toit Volant has created the perfect matching top and bottom loungewear set that feels both fashion-forward and lounge-appropriate.

This matching set isn’t your average sweatsuit. It’s made from a 100% cotton fabric that is soft, breathable, and sustainable. The elasticated hem and arms give the top an elevated feel, making it a top that I will be wearing both as part of the set but also with a pair of jeans. Because of the sleeveless construction, I can wear my comfiest bra underneath without worry. The pants themselves are incredibly comfortable, with a stretchy waistband and wide, billowy legs. It practically feels like I’m wearing a skirt, except I don’t need to worry about an errant wind gust showing more of my legs than have seen the sun since March 2020. Each piece can easily be paired with other items, making these the most versatile loungewear pieces I own.

Loungewear doesn’t need to be boring, and this matching set proves it. Toit Volant also makes the perfect party dress, the Verona Dress, that I highly recommend picking up for when you can finally see friends again.

