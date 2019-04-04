Matt & Nat’s New Luxury Bag Collection Brings Together Eco-Friendliness, Vegan Leather, And Luxury Design

The new vegan leather bag collection from Matt & Nat looks like many things — and a vegan leather bag collection isn’t one of them. Somehow, the luxury bag brand found a way to turn an effort to be part eco-friendly, part vegan, part sustainable, and striving for more in all directions into sleek and high-end luxury bags. It’s pretty impressive.

The fabric that lines each new bag is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles — approximately 21 bottles’ worth for each one. On top of relying on vegan leather, Matt & Nat bags turn to sustainable materials like recycled nylons, cork, and rubber in their construction. Even with all of those innovations in sustainability, Matt & Nat doesn't sacrifice on design.

We took a look at the new spring and summer collection — here are some highlights.

Petra, $225 at Matt & Nat: The limited edition Petra comes in three colors: black, chili, and villa (green). The crossbody’s strap is detachable so you’re not signing yourself up to anything you can’t change later, and the flap can clasp shut. On the inside, you’ve got several compartments including one with a zipper, and a cellphone pocket on the opposite wall. Notably, the Petra will stand even when empty, giving you and your surroundings that aura of professional togetherness that busy days try to rob from all of us.

Kiev, $280 at Matt & Nat: The Kiev comes in black and villa (green). This backpack’s straps are adjustable so that you decide how low is low enough. And the main compartment is opened via a double zip. Like the Petra, you’re looking at a zippered pocket on the inside and a cellphone pocket opposite it. I’m impressed by the size of this bag, capable of holding everything you need for work (probably excluding a laptop but it’s definitely tall enough for it) and definitely for afterward. The fact that it can stand on its own while empty is a major feature for those sick of their bag plopping sideways and its contents spilling out each time they put it down.

Gessi Mini, $210 at Matt & Nat: The Gessi comes clear or in chili, mosaic, and villa. This mini satchel is your quick grab-and-go. Its metal feet will protect it from the elements and keep it standing upright while most other bags its size will fall to their sides. A branded ID tag is removable, as is the adjustable shoulder strap. It includes a very handy zippered pouch you can fill up with necessities, remove from the Gessi, or flatten to its floor. Either way, it’s a great touch on an already great bag.

