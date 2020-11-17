A Trumper Raised $650K to Prove the Dead Voted, but You Have to Take His Word on How He’s Spending It

A Trump operative whose previous anti-voter fraud effort failed to disclose any information about its finances has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a new effort: an attempt to expose dead people who supposedly cast ballots in the 2020 elections.

He’s asking donors to take him at his word that he won’t pocket a dime of the funds.

Matt Braynard led the Trump campaign’s data team in 2015 and early 2016. He’s now trying, against all odds and with little success so far, to help win the president a second term in office. He’s formed an initiative called the Voter Integrity Project, which has raised nearly $650,000 through an online crowdfunding effort.