Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

Matt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.

“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”

Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”

The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”

The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.

“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”

The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.

On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal.

The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.