Matt Lauer, You Were Canceled for a Reason

It wasn’t even about him, but somehow Matt Lauer used Ben Smith’s much-discussed New York Times piece going at Ronan Farrow as a way to pitch his return to the media ecosystem.

I know from my childhood that famous people don’t exactly have an accurate sense of themselves, but my God, Lauer really doesn’t have an accurate sense of himself. While Mediaite may have thought they were doing themselves and Lauer a favor by publishing his op-ed, they weren’t.

I don’t know Lauer, though we have many mutual friends and one of my kids briefly went to school with one of his kids and I once shook his hand at a party, but after reading his piece I can tell you he sounds like a dick, and worse. I’m reminded of the quote, “The wicked flee where no man pursueth.”