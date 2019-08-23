Meet the GOP State Rep Plotting With Extremists and Preparing for a Christian Apocalypse

Knife combat, secret GPS trackers, lists of suspected informants, a guide to religious insurgency—and a group of Christian survivalists who are waiting for the apocalypse.

That all sounds like the makings of a thriller, but it’s just the past few years in the life of Washington state Rep. Matthew Shea (R), whose political fate is teetering on the edge this month after his ties to a group training for violent “biblical warfare” were exposed.

While Shea has served in the Washington House of Representatives, he’s also been building links with radical Christian groups. Much of that work has been for the founding of “American Redoubt,” a concept popular with far-right groups in the Pacific Northwest that imagines turning Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and parts of Oregon and Washington into a sort of fortress for Christians to ride out the collapse of society. In a 2017 speech to Redoubt believers, Shea declared that the hypothetical Redoubt would be “the best place in America.”