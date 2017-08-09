Mattis Warns North Korea Against Self-Inflicted ‘Destruction of Its People’

Defense Secretary James Mattis issued a stern warning to North Korea on Wednesday, amid reports that the regime now has the ability to produce miniaturized nuclear warheads that could be attached to ballistic missiles. “The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons,” Mattis said in a statement. “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.” Mattis said the U.S. is committed to a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, but added, “the combined allied militaries now possess the most precise, rehearsed and robust defensive and offensive capabilities on Earth.” On Tuesday, President Trump said North Korea would be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continues to threaten the security of the U.S. and its allies, and the Kim Jong Un regime followed up with a threat to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
