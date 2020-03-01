Mayor Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the presidential race, a campaign source tells The Daily Beast, ending a presidential bid that went from novelty to legitimate threat before running into the harsh realities of the nomination process.

“Pete is heading back to South Bend and will give a speech tonight suspending his campaign,” said an aide. “He believed we could build something bigger than any bigger person and that is what he did.”

The former South Bend mayor won the most delegates in the Iowa caucus and finished an unexpectedly close second to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in New Hampshire. But he faltered in the subsequent two contests: Nevada and South Carolina.

The latter primary, in particular, was a difficult one, with Buttigieg gaining only a small percentage of the African American vote. His campaign subsequently faced a difficult choice: to stay in the race through the slate of contests on Super Tuesday or to drop his bid with some hope that his voters could flock to a more viable moderate-minded candidate.

The campaign aide declined to say that Buttigieg was dropping out for the purposes of bolstering former Vice President Joe Biden heading into the next wave of primaries. But the aide hinted as much.

“He got into the race because our politics were not working, Washington wasn’t able to deliver solutions for everyday Americans and systemic issues demanded urgent action,” said the aide. “And those are the same reasons why he is suspending his campaign. He believes it is the right thing to do for our country and what we need to do to heal a divided nation.”

Buttigieg informed his campaign staff that he was suspending his campaign around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He is expected to speak later in the evening.