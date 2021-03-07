Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley: I Won’t Take Bullying From NYPD

It’s safe to say that the people of New York City are ready for a new mayor, and certainly one who isn’t Bill de Blasio.

Sure, he gave the city universal pre-K but had some faux pas over the years—most recently in 2020, when he was accused of anti-Semitism for a tweet addressed to the Hasidic Jewish community over social distancing rules during COVID and also (this one was big) for not standing up to the NYPD who had shown excessive force toward citizens during the George Floyd protests this summer.

One of the many candidates stepping up to take his place is Maya Wiley, an activist, professor and veteran of City Hall, who says she will handle things much differently if she becomes the next mayor of New York City. To start, she doesn’t think there should have ever been a curfew during the protests, she tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast, producer Jesse Cannon and Beast editor Harry Siegel in this members-only episode of The New Abnormal.