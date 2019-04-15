MESSED UP

Measles Cases Up 43 Percent in Just Two Weeks

The disease has now been reported in 20 states.

Tanya Basu

Reuters

Measles cases across the United States have surged 43% in just two weeks, underscoring just how contagious the disease can be.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Monday that between Jan. 1 and April 11, there have been 555 confirmed cases in 20 states. A week ago, that number was 465, and the week before that it was 387.

It’s the second-highest number of cases in a decade and on pace to exceed the previous record, set in 2014, since endemic measles was eradicated almost 20 years ago.

Most of this year’s cases can be linked to a handful of serious outbreaks, including nearly 300 in New York City, where the mayor has decreed everyone in the affected communities must be vaccinated, sparking a lawsuit.

Health officials have said the rise in measles is being fueled by travel to and from countries like Israel and Ukraine, which have huge outbreaks, and a growing anti-vaxxer movement that falsely claims the shots cause autism and other medical problems.