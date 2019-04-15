Measles Cases Up 43 Percent in Just Two Weeks

Measles cases across the United States have surged 43% in just two weeks, underscoring just how contagious the disease can be.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Monday that between Jan. 1 and April 11, there have been 555 confirmed cases in 20 states. A week ago, that number was 465, and the week before that it was 387.

It’s the second-highest number of cases in a decade and on pace to exceed the previous record, set in 2014, since endemic measles was eradicated almost 20 years ago.

Most of this year’s cases can be linked to a handful of serious outbreaks, including nearly 300 in New York City, where the mayor has decreed everyone in the affected communities must be vaccinated, sparking a lawsuit.

Health officials have said the rise in measles is being fueled by travel to and from countries like Israel and Ukraine, which have huge outbreaks, and a growing anti-vaxxer movement that falsely claims the shots cause autism and other medical problems.