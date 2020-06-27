In mid-March during the height of the coronavirus lockdown, Sara Jay was trending on Twitter. Given the increased rates consumers were watching porn, it wasn’t that surprising to see a globally recognized porn star trend on a mainstream platform. But that’s not why Sara Jay’s name was trending. Former President Barack Obama was recognized (again) as one of the adult actress’ 1.1 million followers, and the internet just couldn’t get enough of it.

With the tsunami of attention directed her way, Jay seized the opportunity to challenge the racial boundaries within the adult-entertainment industry. Racism in porn isn’t a secret—it’s heavily fetishized and promoted. Jay plans to change that. Through her company, Wyde Syde Productions, Jay will offer performers a unique opportunity to define their own labels and back away from racist themes that have been so prevalent in porn.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast, Sara Jay discusses what it’s like to be followed by Obama, her responsibilities as a pornographer, why porn needs to keep the term “interracial,” and how it can be used in a less offensive way.