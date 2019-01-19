Meet the Double Amputee Clearing Mines in Iraq

Hoshyar Ali is a double amputee who lost his limbs during the 1980s and 1990s clearing fields from land mines. His lifelong mission has been clearing land mines left behind in the countryside in North Iraq. Ali’s hometown, for instance, Halabja, finds that almost a third of the land surrounding it is home to mines. Thousands of acres of land in Iraq is reportedly littered with mines laid by Saddam Hussein’s regime alone. In the past thirty years, he has claimed to have dismantled hundreds of thousands of land mines. Working independently, and for free, Ali continues his mission to clear land mines.