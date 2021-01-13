Meet the Mama’s Boys of Donald Trump’s Chickshit ‘Army’

Jacob Anthony Chansley, the 33-year-old self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman” seen in face paint and animal pelts during the violent pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, hasn’t eaten a bite since he turned himself into the FBI on Saturday.

That’s because, according to his mother Martha, Jacob the chest-thumping revolutionary gets “very sick” if he doesn’t maintain an all-organic diet. Martha is proud of her sweet boy, telling reporters that it takes courage to be a “patriot.” Maybe not as much courage as it takes a person to eat the same prison food they serve everybody else, but still!

Thirty-year-old Eric Gavelek Munchel, a bartender from Nashville, Tennessee, was photographed during the riot inside the capitol carrying zip ties and a gun, in full tactical gear. Also with Eric was Lisa Eisenhart, his 57-year-old mommy, who drove with him from Tennessee. Now that her sweet little guy is in federal custody and charged with multiple crimes, Eisenhart claims that the pair didn’t have any “nefarious” intent. The riot was just like a Mother-Son dance, except the men are in their thirties and they’re carrying guns.