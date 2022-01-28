Megan Fox Gets In on the Viral ‘Euphoria High’ Trend–and She Definitely Looks the Part

Megan Fox just submitted her unofficial audition for Euphoria, and honestly, she would probably kill it as a punk rock groupie turned guidance counselor who inappropriately insists you call her by her first name. OK, so maybe that’s slightly wishful thinking, but Fox did riff on a popular social media trend that pokes fun at the outrageous costumes on the salacious HBO teen drama.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a series of photos of herself wearing a chic monochrome outfit featuring a risqué keyhole cutout (not to mention, that massive rock of an engagement ring from her husband-to-be, Machine Gun Kelly). She cleverly captioned the post, “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High.” Her neon orange eyeshadow is also a nod to the show, which is known for its over-the-top beauty looks, often involving glitter and meticulously placed rhinestones.

Fox’s post is the latest contribution to the “Euphoria High” social media trend highlighting the absurdity of the costumes and, more broadly, the complete lack of adult supervision in the world of Euphoria. The trend started on TikTok, with videos mostly following the same format: A TikTok user starts off wearing what would be considered a fairly normal outfit for a high schooler with the caption, “First day at Euphoria High.” An audio clip from SpongeBob SquarePants then cuts in, asking, “And why aren’t you in uniform?” prompting the user to change into a nightclub-ready outfit. In one example, a TikToker also trades her backpack for a Ziploc bag filled with orange pill bottles.

The videos all playfully make fun of the seemingly nonexistent dress code in the world of Euphoria; in their sparkling, skin-tight outfits, the teenage characters on the show often look like they’d fit in better at a rave than a high school cafeteria. It’s all crop tops, cutouts, and pieces that look like they could have been plucked straight from Mariah Carey’s closet in 2002, especially when it comes to the wardrobes of queen bees Maddy (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). Whatever southern California town the show takes place in must be completely cleaned out of micro-mini skirts and low-rise pants.

So while the world may never see Maddy or Cassie wearing a baggy sweatshirt, it’s not as farfetched to imagine Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson casting Fox as the first teacher to ever be hired at East Highland High School. Based on her Instagram post, she’s ready for the role.