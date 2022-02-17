Megan Thee Stallion to Make Film Debut in R-Rated Musical Inspired by ‘The Parent Trap’ 

Megan Thee Stallion, aka Hot Girl Meg, aka Tina Snow, will be making her big-screen acting debut in a musical comedy film called F*cking Identical Twins that's being described as a subversive spin on The Parent Trap. And as if this casting news couldn’t get any better, she’ll be joined by Saturday Night Live breakout star Bowen Yang. Duos truly do not get more dynamic than that.

Yang and the “WAP” rapper are–disappointingly–not starring as the titular identical twins. But they have officially boarded the project, which is being adapted by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp from their original Upright Citizens Brigade stage show of the same name. A24, the distribution company behind indie hits like Lady Bird and Uncut Gems, is co-producing the film with Chernin Entertainment.

Jackson and Sharp will play business rivals who discover they’re identical twins separated at birth and decide to pull a Lindsay Lohan-style “parent trap” on their divorced parents. Tony-winning Broadway vet Nathan Lane and Will and Grace’s Megan Mullally have also joined the cast.

An R-rated take on the beloved ‘90s Nancy Meyers film (itself a remake of the 1961 movie starring Hayley Mills), F*cking Identical Twins will be directed by Larry Charles, who is known for his work on iconic comedies like Borat, Seinfeld, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The original music is being written by Jackson, Sharp, and Karl Saint Lucy.

There are no details yet on who hip-hop’s favorite Hot Girl will be playing in the film, but we can totally see her as a Meredith Blake-esque bombshell villain.