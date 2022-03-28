The Oscars went big on music this year. Hollywood’s biggest party kicked off Sunday night with a performance from Beyoncé, who got a row of dancers into lime-green formation for her King Richard song “Be Alive.” Little more than an hour later, Megan the Stallion stole the show by adding a new verse to the Encanto banger “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during a live remix.

Encanto won Best Animated Film on Sunday night. Lin-Manuel Miranda was unable to attend the gala with the film, which also received a Best Original Song nomination for his “Dos Oruguitas,” due to his wife Vanessa Nadal’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Thankfully Meg made sure the Pixar hit stole the show anyway. Her verse began with a nod to the song’s runaway popularity: “Every day, all the kids wanna hear is Bruno.”

Reactions to the hottie from Houston’s verse varied. Timothée Chalamet, who figured into a comedy bit from Oscars host Regina Hall earlier in the night, appeared to really dig the performance. Kenneth Branagh, though entertained, also looked a little more confused.