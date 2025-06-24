Megan Thee Stallion’s Summer Nails Prove We Need a Megan Thee Manicure Line

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion is known for many things: her clever wordplay, chart-topping hits, empowering image, and (most importantly, as far as I’m concerned) her incredible nail inspiration.

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest Instagram post (if you don’t follow yet, you should now: @theestallion) shows the artist posing oceanside in a tan cowgirl hat and rich brown bikini, accented by a tiger-print manicure, captioning the photo with three palm trees to evoke a laid-back, tropical mood that’s equal parts trend-aware and totally on brand. Nothing about the look is accidental—it’s expertly coordinated from head to toe.

Tiger print manicure spotted on Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram. © 2025 Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Like her music and persona, Megan Thee Stallion’s nail designs might seem too “out there” for other celebrities, but she consistently executes them in a way only a true trendsetter could. (For instance, in January, the rapper wore inverted nails to accompany the futuristic feel of her outfit at Gaurav Gupta’s couture show in Paris. The manicure itself got mixed reviews, but many respected its daring nature nevertheless.)

In Megan’s latest photo dump of the month, the artist offered her fans “hot girl nail inspo” for the summertime. No two sets were alike in their elements, aside from her two-inch minimum length.

Emma McIntyre/Emma McIntyre/WireImage

One set featured different expressions of the character Kon, a stuffed lion from the series Bleach—a very on-brand look given the “Savage” rapper’s obsession with anime. (Megan once told GQ, “I literally begin my day watching anime, and I end my day watching anime.”)

Houstonians always put their H-Town pride right in the details, and Megan Thee Stallion did just that with a set featuring the logo of the Astros, the city’s baseball team. In a total reversal of aesthetics, another set looked like wearable romance, putting the spotlight on her love of lace. The boldest of all the sets pictured shows a sultry blue base topped with red belt details that looked straight off a runway.

In a recent series of photos shared on Instagram by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion), the rapper offers a glimpse into her latest summer beauty look, highlighting not just her swimwear but a standout manicure and pedicure that playfully embrace seasonal themes. The most summery sets? Three French-tip designs are shown in the artist’s compilation, including two fruity designs featuring warm-weather favorites, like oranges, dragonfruits, grapefruits, kiwis, and cherries.

Fruit-inspired manicure and pedicure on Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram @theestallion/Instagram

She also had a set with hibiscus flower art, designed using delicate strokes and gradual dots, which draws on the beauty world’s never-ending 1990s nostalgia. Another especially happy manicure moment: Megan’s Pride Month set, featuring rainbow-hued butterflies fluttering across each nail. (On her self-titled album, Megan, the “Mamushi” rapper affirmed her bisexuality on the track “Broke His Heart.”)