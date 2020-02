If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

Meghan and Harry turn down Oscars invite

Well, that would have been quite a coup. Meghan and Harry were approached by Academy Award organizers to present the Best Picture award at the Oscars tonight, Sunday, but they turned down the offer, according to Hello!