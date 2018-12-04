Meghan and Harry Will Actually Stay in Kate and William’s House at Christmas To Fight Rift Rumors

Where are you going for Christmas?

For Meghan Markle the surprising answer to that question—if recent reports are to be believed—is that she's staying with the in-laws.

While royal sources confirmed to The Daily Beast yesterday that both the Sussexes (Harry and Meghan) and the Cambridges (Kate and William) would be spending the festive period ‘in Norfolk,’ it was assumed there would be clear green pasture between the two families, with the newlyweds expected to stay with the queen and the Cambridges at their country home, a manor house on the grounds of the estate.

Now, however, the Daily Telegraph reports that in fact, both families will be at Anmer Hall, as they attempt to scotch persistent rumors of a rift.

A source told the paper: “Harry and Meghan really enjoyed staying at Anmer Hall last year, especially spending quality time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and there’s no reason why they won’t want to do the same this year, especially as Meghan is going to be heavily pregnant. It’s the best of both worlds in that they can take part in all the festivities at the big house, while retreating into their own space when needed. There would be total astonishment if Harry and Meghan don’t stay with William and Kate.”

Last year, Harry told a radio interviewer he and Meghan had stayed with William and Kate for Christmas.

He said: “The family loved having her there… I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic... she’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

Today, the Telegraph quoted another source as saying: “No one is going to be kicking up a fuss about Christmas. Both couples know how important it is to HM and Prince Philip for the whole family to be together. Now they are in their 90s, the festivities tend to revolve around the queen and the duke spending as much time as possible with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Sandringham House is also thought to be full to capacity, meaning Meghan and Harry will have a more comfortable stay at Anmer Hall.

The leaking of the families’ Christmas arrangements appears to be a deliberate attempt to push back against a tidal wave of negative stories about an alleged deterioration in the relationship between Meghan and Harry and William and Kate after Meghan and Harry announced their intention to move out of Kensington Palace, the London compound where they neighbor William and Kate.

Reports of a rift include fresh allegations that William expressed doubts to Harry about the wisdom of marrying Meghan.

The Daily Mail reports that William had doubts about how suitable Meghan might be as his brother’s bride, and let Harry know his views.

One member of William’s circle allegedly told the paper: ‘The problem is that the Cambridges felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan. Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts."