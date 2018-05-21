Meghan and Harry’s Wedding Photographs Are Predictably Fabulous

After Meghan and Harry's wedding service, after the Royals had been left looking stunned by Bishop Michael Curry's sermon, after all the beautiful music, and the very visible love brimming between the couple themselves, after Victoria Beckham at least considered smiling at all, the Royal Wedding's main players returned to Windsor Castle for the first of two receptions, and that other great tradition—the photographs.

Alexi Lubomirski had already photographed the couple to stunning effect in their engagement pictures, and the three wedding photographs released on Monday feature both the traditional and non-traditional—just as the wedding service had.

In the main family portrait, Harry and Meghan are smiling on full beam; Doria Ragland is very noticeably standing right beside her daughter, as proud as she looked during the service. Will and Kate assume the roles of very gracious secondary players, Princess Charlotte on Kate's knee and Prince George beside them.

The Queen is smiling, which is always its own ray of unexpected sunshine; and Philip is too, faintly. Camilla, whose hat won the day for daffy outrageousness, still looks as bemused as she did during the service.

As they did at the service, the page boys and bridesmaids continue to provide their own visual entertainment; either smiling, or looking very serious.

This young retinue also take center stage in the second image, which for sheer fun may have you smiling widest on the basic principle that children do the darndest things with a camera pointed at them. Harry and Meghan look relaxed and happy.

The final, this time black-and-white, image takes us back to that movie star, glossy magazine vibe of those engagement images. Lubomirski captures Harry and Meghan in their wedding finery out on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. Meghan is looking to the side, laughing; Harry stares straight at the camera; essentially it's sexy attractiveness overload, and yes, you're allowed to stare at it for as long as you can bear.