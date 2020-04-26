Markle v. Markle: Meghan and Her Dad May Appear in Blockbuster Tabloid Trial

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

See Meghan in court? We just might do that.

Meghan Markle seems ready to take her privacy and copyright case against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday all the way, and is ready to appear in court for cross-examination, her lawyers have confirmed.