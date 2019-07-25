Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Reportedly Ended Rift by Bonding Over Royal Baby

The royal rumor mill has pushed the theory that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are bitter foes since the American actress joined the royal family last summer. And the latest pics of the two from Wimbledon did little to throw water on the apparent firestorm between them. Other shots of Kate and Meghan and the kids at a polo match even had many outlets calling the long-lens shots choreographed and set up.

But a new report published in the print edition of Hello! magazine, quoted widely in the online British press, tells a far different story. The Hello! piece quotes a source close to both duchesses who says that the arrival of Meghan and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has brought the women closer together, even allowing it to “evolve” into something of a warm sisterhood.

“Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship.”

The source added that Archie’s arrival has meant that Kate and Meghan have much more in common and that the two “talk and text regularly.”

“Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcome into the family,” the magazine reports, despite rumors to the contrary.

The trouble between Kate and Meghan reportedly dates back to the bridesmaid dress fitting last spring, from a remark Meghan made to “an emotional” Kate, who had just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

Since then, a number of other events, including Prince Harry and Meghan’s move to Frogmore Cottage and the length of time it took for Prince William and Kate to be officially introduced to baby Archie, have only fed the rumor mill. And when Harry and Meghan left the Royal Foundation charity shared with William and Kate, things looked dire indeed.

Royal watcher Carolyn Durand told Elle magazine that the whole royal rift saga has been overblown from the start. “Catherine and Meghan enjoy seeing each other, and motherhood has definitely brought them closer together,” Durand said she was told by an insider. Regarding the authenticity of their friendship at Wimbledon, Durand says it was real. “Kate and Meghan had always planned to attend the final together,” she said. “Not only is it something that they enjoy, it’s also a chance to remind people that the tabloid stories about their relationship have been wide of the mark.” At least until the next alleged rift is revealed.