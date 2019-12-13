Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are in ‘Family Mode,’ Far From the Media Spotlight

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Meghan Markle is concentrating on her husband and baby son as she takes a six-week break from work, a source has told The Daily Beast.

The source refuted claims made in The Daily Telegraph this week that Meghan has spent her sabbatical intensively working on the U.S. launch of her and Harry’s new foundation Sussex Royal next year.