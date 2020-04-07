Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Confirm, Reluctantly, Their New Organization’s Name: Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said their new charitable organization will be called Archewell and that they want it “to do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

The name was confirmed to Britain’s Daily Telegraph after the couple filed trademark requests for a wide range of products and services using the name Archewell.

They went through a similar process with the Sussex Royal brand, and while their critics delighted in suggesting this was because they wanted to market branded items, sources said it was actually to prevent third parties from “squatting” on and exploiting their name.

Although the couple had not intended to release the name of their new organization so soon, they reluctantly confirmed it to the Telegraph in a statement.

The statement said, “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning “source of action.”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The trademark applications include “organizing and conducting support groups for persons in need,” including “emotional counseling” and “coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services,” the Telegraph reports.

One application covers what appears to be a Goop-like website “in the field of nutrition, general health, and mental health.”

The Telegraph adds that trademark applications covering clothing, “namely, tops, bottoms, shirts, skirts, dresses, pants, jeans, shorts, sweaters, jackets, socks; loungewear; rainwear; footwear; headwear” and “calendars; photographs; posters; art prints; paper stationery; journals; notebooks; pens; pencils; paperclips; binders,” are thought to have been made purely as a protective measure to stop brand-squatters using their name to make money.

Last week, the couple put their Instagram account Sussex Royal into hibernation, saying: “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”