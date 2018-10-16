Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first public appearance since announcing to the world that they are expecting a baby in the spring.

The couple, who are on the first leg of a 16-day tour of Australasia, announced Meghan’s pregnancy yesterday—five months after they were married in a ceremony that captured global attention.

Their first appearance in front of the cameras was at an Invictus Games reception with Australia’s governor general, Sir Peter Cosgrove, in Sydney, where they were presented with a stuffed toy of a baby kangaroo and a pair of baby Ugg boots.

Meghan exclaimed: “Our first baby gift!” and Harry declared the boots “awesome.”

Harry and Meghan then traveled to Sydney’s famous Taronga Zoo, where they were introduced to two koalas, named Harry and Meghan. Harry raised a laugh when he asked of the animals: “The snot, is that a good thing or stress?”

“It’s OK, he’s drooling out of excitement,” a zookeeper replied, “And he’s just been fed.”

The couple were then greeted by thousands of well-wishers outside the iconic Sydney Opera House, where Meghan, who was wearing a cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee, quickly developed a stock reply in return to baby congratulations: “Thank you so much. We are very excited.”

Harry made extra time for one committed royal fan who he had met on previous trips to Australia in 2015 and 2017, 98-year-old Daphne Dunne, the widow of a war hero who was awarded the Victoria Cross.

“I was looking for you earlier and hoped you’d be here, it’s so good to see you again,” said Harry, before introducing her to Meghan, who said: “I’m so glad I got to meet you. Harry has told me all about you and your special bond. It’s so lovely you came to see us, thank you.”

Meghan added that next time the couple were in Australia “we might have our little one with us.”

Harry later referenced the pregnancy in a halting speech:

There was never any doubt that the tour to Australia was going to be a hit—but the announcement of Meghan’s forthcoming baby has turned it, judging by the scenes in Sydney, into a veritable blockbuster.