Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Play the Royal Diplomats in Ireland

DUBLIN—Forget Brexit, guys, we still love you.

That was the unspoken message from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they breezed into a sunkissed Ireland this afternoon, purposefully honoring a European country with their first royal tour as a married couple as the ongoing drama over Brexit threatened to collapse the British government.

For those who question the value of royal families, today's diplomatic mission by Harry and Meghan to Dublin is a worthy retort. The border between the British-ruled Northern Ireland and the rest of Ireland will be Britain’s only land frontier with the EU after—if—it leaves the European Union.

As Meghan and Harry landed on the tarmac, smiled and waved for the cameras, a gigantic press corps capturing their every move, it was possible to at least temporarily to associate Britain with something other than Brexit-based chaos.

If ever a country needed a royal family to put its best foot forward, right now is it, and Meghan and Harry made sure nothing was left to chance as they descended from a private aircraft in sunny Dublin this afternoon accompanied by an entourage of 11, including a stylist and a hairdresser.

Meghan, naturally, wore green, looking chic and elegant in a gown by Givenchy and killer heels.

Today's events included a meeting with the youthful Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar, who asked the couple if they got much "time to themselves" on the trip to which Harry replied, "It's business really."

Their time is being carefully managed, but all the expectations are that, despite Ireland and the U.K.'s troubled colonial relationship, they they will receive a rock star welcome tomorrow, when the program allows for some more free-wheeling mingling with the burghers of Dublin's fair city.

They'll be visiting the Irish emigration museum Epic, which tells the story of the diaspora, taking a peek at the ancient illuminated manuscript that is the Book of Kells and going for a walkabout in the city centre. They'll also pay their respects to victims of the Irish famine at the Famine Memorial, which most scholars agree was aggravated by nineteenth century British agricultural policy.

Meghan will also be presented with that other essential takeaway of a visit to Dublin—somewhat questionable documents 'proving' her Irish ancestry.

Mindful, perhaps, of not fueling the party prince narrative, a visit to the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin's most popular tourist attraction, has been left off the schedule.