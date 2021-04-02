Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Prepare to Have Their Second Child Their Way

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Meghan Markle is planning a home birth and hoping to take a sizable chunk of time off work afterwards to focus on her new baby, according to reports.

“Meghan’s plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans,” a source told Page Six this week. In the event, Meghan was over a week overdue, “and her doctors advised her to go to hospital,” but the source added, “She has a beautiful home in California, it’s a beautiful setting to give birth to her baby girl.”