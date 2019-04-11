Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have told the world to butt out of their birth plans.

There will be no photographs on the steps of any hospitals, no press pens at any locations and definitely no announcements on easels at Buckingham Palace.

In a surprising statement Thursday the royals said, “ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

The news that media organizations are to be denied any information about the baby’s birth until after the event will go down badly in the offices of Britain’s national newspapers, although the general public are likely to be more understanding.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to impose a black out ban on all information to the media should also be understood as an important declaration that they believe their child should be entitled to a very high level of privacy as it is not in the direct line of succession like George, Charlotte and Louis.