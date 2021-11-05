Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want to Play Politics, but Will They Win?

If Meghan Markle thought cold-calling Republican senators to persuade them to sign up to paid family leave policies would be a breeze, or even a good idea, she has been proven wrong. Online criticism has inevitably followed, especially as she introduced herself using her royal title, the Duchess of Sussex.

Politico reported that Meghan had called both Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). The former said, “And she goes, ‘Senator Capito?… This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,’” Capito recalled to Politico. “I couldn’t figure out how she got my number,” Capito said. (New York Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reportedly shared the two senators’ phone numbers with Meghan.)

“Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic,” Collins said, referring to how Meghan and Harry have set themselves up in a new life far away from the palace—while criticizing royal life, most infamously in the interview they gave to Oprah Winfrey.