Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Watched George Floyd’s Memorial Service, and Have Spoken to Activists

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry watched the memorial service for George Floyd Thursday, and have been speaking privately with community leaders, activists, and advocates, a friend of the couple has told The Daily Beast.

The friend added that in speaking Wednesday to a class of young women graduating from her alma mater, the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, she was seeking to impress upon them that it will fall to them as “the next generation of leaders” to “make change a reality.”