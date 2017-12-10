Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Announce Engagement Soon

The Daily Beast observed earlier this week that Harry and Meghan could already be secretly engaged and now a new report suggests the couple are only waiting for an apposite moment to announce their happy news.

Us Weekly is predicting the proclamation will be made after Markle wraps her seventh (and, it is rumored, final) season of Suits in November.

“It’d be a security nightmare to do it sooner,” a Markle pal tells Us. “She’d be followed everywhere!”

The friend adds that Markle will be relocating to London and wil be living in Kensington Palace for “a detailed media rollout.”

The magazine suggests that Harry and Markle “will most likely hold a small photo call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and journalist invited. On the same day, they’ll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world.”

This would mirror the protocol established by Harry’s brother William when he announced his engagement to Kate Middleton.

As The Daily Beast suggested earlier this week, it is hard to believe that Meghan would have conducted the astonishing interview in Vanity Fair, in which she teased that she “loves a good love story”, unless both she and Harry were settled in their plans.

It’s also almost impossible to envision a situation where Harry would have kissed Meghan in public, as he did last weekend at the Invictus Games, were the couple not set on a long-term future together.

On a more concrete level, Meghan has been observed recently to be benefiting from U.K. taxpayer-funded police protection: Markle was escorted by British police at the Invictus Games, and official police protection is usually reserved for wives and fiancées, not mere girlfriends.