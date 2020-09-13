Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make ‘Epic’ Shows, Netflix Boss Vows

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Netflix chief promises “complete package” from Harry and Meghan

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is understandably talking up his big talent, $100m signing. He told CNBC’s Squawkbox of what to expect from Harry and Meghan, “It’s gonna be epic entertainment—so excited about that deal. They’re smart—they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we’re going to do a wide range of entertainment with them.”