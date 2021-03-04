Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s War With the Palace May Get More Vicious

Buckingham Palace’s shock announcement Wednesday that it was to formally investigate allegations that Meghan Markle bullied and humiliated at least three female members of staff means that a new front has been opened in the war between the Sussexes and the royal establishment.

Not since the days of the War of the Waleses, when Princess Diana and Prince Charles remorselessly briefed the press against each other, has there been such open disharmony in the royal ranks.

Wednesday’s accusations that Meghan systematically bullied her personal staff—carried in the British newspaper of record, The Times)—and Meghan’s rapid clapback accusing the palace of being behind the “smear” campaign, followed by the palace’s official declaration that it was “very concerned about the allegations” and would invite “members of staff involved at the time” to give testimony are extraordinary evidence of a family in a state of open warfare.