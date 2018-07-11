Meghan Markle Blunders Into Irish Abortion Debate

DUBLIN—Meghan Markle has been drawn into a political row after expressing opinions about the Irish abortion referendum on her royal tour of the country.

An Irish politician said in a tweet that Markle told her she was ‘pleased’ with the result of the recent referendum to legalize abortion, while a well-known Yes campaigner and feminist journalist also tweeted that she had chatted to Markle about the campaign to repeal the 8th Amendment of the Irish constitution which forbade abortion, and strongly implied that Meghan agreed with her pro-choice views.

Catherine Noone, a senator for the the ruling Fine Gael party who was closely associated with the successful Yes campaign, also said she spoke to Meghan at the garden party held last night at the British ambassador’s residence in Dublin on Tuesday, where Harry and Meghan are on their first foreign tour as a married couple.

The senator tweeted: “The Duchess and I had a chat about the recent referendum result—she watched with interest and was pleased to see the result.”

However, apparently quickly realizing her blunder—under the constitutional monarchy structure, royals have been prohibited since the 17th Century from expressing political opinions—she followed up with a second tweet that sought to backpedal on the claim, saying: “I should say she seemed pleased—she was interested and very measured, not political at all.”

While 'seeming' pleased is better than saying 'I'm pleased', neither are part of the great royal tradition of impartiality.

Mulally has left her tweet untouched although both of Noone's tweets were subsequently deleted, and instead Noone posted a more anodyne remark, reading, “A pleasure to meet Prince Harry & the Duchess of Sussex at the British Ambassador’s Residence this evening. #harryandmeghan #royalcouple #meghanmarkle.”

Noone said she had deleted her original message as it “was misleading,” telling the Irish Times: “The Duchess was interested and charming and was not in any way political.”

The revelation that Markle did, albeit unwittingly, express an opinion on such a controversial and political issue as the abortion rules of a foreign sovereign country is a major blunder.

As a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is clearly prohibited from speaking publicly about politics and once again questions will be asked about whether the team advising her have done enough to prepare her for her public role.

Her team have been widely criticized for failing to control Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, who ruined the carefully choreographed run-up to the royal wedding with a series of interviews with TMZ and then gave a paid interview to a British TV breakfast show. He fears he has now been permanently cut off by his daughter.

Ireland’s draconian abortion laws are due to be changed shortly after the country voted by a margin of 66/34 to overturn the ban. Abortion will now be permitted in all circumstances up to 12 weeks of gestation.

Get The Beast In Your Inbox! Daily Digest Start and finish your day with the top stories from The Daily Beast. Cheat Sheet A speedy, smart summary of all the news you need to know (and nothing you don't). By clicking “Subscribe,” you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Subscribe Thank You! You are now subscribed to the Daily Digest and Cheat Sheet. We will not share your email with anyone for any reason.

However the issue is still deeply divisive and, while there will be little surprise that Meghan is pro-choice, it is deeply unfortunate that she can now be seen to have taken a position on the question.

Ireland became a lightning rod for foreign pro-life campaigners who descended on the city and flooded the country with online advertising during the campaign, until Facebook and Google banned the ads.