Meghan Markle Crushes Hopes of Showstopping Emmy Appearance

Meghan Markle is drawing a line under her showbiz career, and has refused an invitation to make a final appearance at next month’s Emmys, a source tells U.K. newspaper the Sun.

There had been hopes that Meghan, 37, would accept an invitation to make a special guest appearance at next month’s Emmy Awards, the 70th anniversary of the ceremony, but NBC bosses have reportedly now been told that the former Suits actress won’t be in attendance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after all.

She and Harry 'politely declined' the invite, sources said, in a clear sign they are focusing on cultivating more serious royal personas.

Meghan was on the ballot for Best Supporting Actress, but did not get nominated for an award.

“Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honor,” a source told the publication, “But Meghan is not attending.”

Meghan declared that her acting career was over in her TV engagement interview with Harry last year.

Meghan's final episode of Suits saw her tie the knot with on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams. It aired in March, just weeks before Meghan sauntered down the aisle for real to wed Prince Harry.

The Sun said that both NBC and Kensington Palace made no comment on the story.