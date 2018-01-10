Meghan Markle Deletes All Social Media

Saying farewell to her previous life as a like-liking celebrity, and preparing for the super-scrutiny of the royal goldfish bowl, Meghan Markle has deleted all her social media accounts.

The decision by Prince Harry’s 36-year-old fiancée puts her on the same footing as other royal family members, none of who have their own social media accounts (although Harry has been thought to operate the odd Finsta).

Any updates about Meghan’s appearances and daily life shared on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook will now be posted to one of the ‘work’ accounts run by Kensington Palace, used this week by Kate to share a cute pic of her daughter Charlotte ahead of her first day at kindergarten.

Meghan’s Instagram once featured photos of her dogs, snaps from her philanthropic trips around the world and the occasional selfie. Now, an error message pops up, reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

The same goes for Markle’s Twitter account (“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”) and Facebook (“Sorry, this content isn’t available right now”)

Kensington Palace told the Daily Beast, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

Markle’s departure from the fray of social media comes after she shuttered her lifestyle blog, The Tig. It was inevitable after she and Harry announced their engagement last November.

Ironically enough, on the day she closed her own accounts, Meghan was causing a stir on social media for her jewelry choices, as displayed during a visit to Brixton yesterday, when she was spotted wearing thin gold bands on her right thumb, index and ring fingers.

According to the Daily Mail, in traditional palmistry wearing a thumb ring indicates motivation, control and aggression while one palmist website reportedly suggests that people who typically wear a ring on their index finger include 'a freshly appointed king, queen or CEO' or a 'celebrity with millions of fans who is ambitious', while the fact that the rings were worn on her right hand supposedly indicates a 'stubbornness or need to be in control of your public life.'